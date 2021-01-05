Nabila Fash Celebrates Her Husband, Oritsefemi On His Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Singer Oritsefemi calls out Actress Carolina Danjuma for allegedly being behind the marital crisis he is currently enmeshed in with his wife, Nabila Fash
Singer Oritsfemi and Nabila Fash

Nabila Fash, the wife of popular musician, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele has taken to Instagram to send a shout out to her husband in honor of his 36th birthday.

The entrepreneur decided to make sure her husband’s big day is filled with lots of love. Oritsefemi turned a year older on Tuesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Fash posted a picture of her man as well as a loved-up video of them.

The entrepreneur penned a sweet message to her man which reads;

“Happy Birthday OLUWAFEMI

Thankful to celebrate another birthday with you.

May the good Lord grant you all your heart desire

Keep putting in the good work, Jah gat you and I’m right here with you

I love you my husband”

Read Also: Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Thanks Caroline Danjuma For Her Support; Returns To Her Matrimonial Home

