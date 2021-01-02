Nicki Minaj Finally Reveals Her Son’s Face (Photos)

Popular International rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, alias Nicki Minaj, shared a couple of photos of her three-months old son via Instagram on Saturday.

The first time mum also penned an emotional note to her son wherein she referred to him by the adorable nickname, “Papa Bear.”

Nicki Minaj subsequently gave a special shout-out to all the mothers around the globe.

The rapper wrote;

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

See her post below: