Nicki Minaj Reveals How She Keeps Her Face Pretty

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has revealed the secret to her pretty face. The rap star was asked the question by a fan on Twitter who could not overlook her perfect face which makes it look like she doesn’t age at all.

The mother of one was honest in her reply as she simply stated that filters help her face look pretty.

Information Nigeria recalls Nicki Minaj’s outburst on Twitter over being snubbed by the Recording Academy after sustaining a consistent and successful rap career in a male-dominated industry.

Read Also: Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper To Surpass 20 Billion Streams On Spotify

Minaj, who could be credited as being a pacesetter for female rappers such as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, called out the Grammys for robbing her of due recognition.

See her reply to the fan below: