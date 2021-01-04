Nigeria Will Witness Improved Security In 2021, Says FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has promised that the Federal Government will improve security in 2021.

The Minister pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to provide the military and other security agencies with the required support to function better.

The Minister made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He described 2020 as the most challenging years for Nigeria.

He also added that the outbreak of the pandemic led to an economic recession, a heightened security challenge, and unnecessary violence in the country.

According to Mohammed, as Buhari said in his New Year address, security operatives in the country would be re-energised and re-organised to wag war against criminals.

He condemned the opposition for constantly attacking the president for whatever he does or says.

Mohammed further stated that the opposition messed up in government and they are messing up even more in opposition and there are no lessons learned either way.