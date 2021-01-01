Nigerian Army Will Shame And Disgrace Terrorists In 2021 – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has pointed out that the Nigerian Army will disgrace the Boko Haram in 2021.

Buratai stated this during an event to usher in the 2021 New Year at the T.Y. Buratai Institute for War and Peace, in his native Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

He took the opportunity to charge troops to take up their responsibilities as Nigerians believe in them and what they can do.

The COS also urged the troops to work with more discipline and courage, adding that the military had the responsibility to solve the nation’s problem of security.

Also Read: ‘Bad Omens’ As Buhari In Daura, Aisha In Dubai, CJN Down With COVID-19, Buratai In Isolation – FFK

“I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different from a remarkable difference from 2020. I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the ones that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it.

“You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country,” he added.

Buratai also promised that officers and men of the army would enjoy a lot of welfare packages in 2021