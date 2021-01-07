Nigerian Comedian, Edo Pikin, Wife Welcome First Child (Photos)

Popular Comedian, Gbadamasi Agbonjor Jonathan popularly known as MC Edo Pikin and his wife, Enifome, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The excited father took to Instagram to share the great news with his fans and followers on Thursday, January 7. He also expressed his undying love for his beautiful wife.

Sharing photos of himself cradling his newborn son and his wife in her hospital bed, he wrote,

“Now you can call me EDOPAPA,,,,, Edopikin Pikin done show, Greatness has arrived. @lilytom_ I will always and forever love you.”

