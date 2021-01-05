Nigerian men are fake, patriarchs – Feminist

A Nigerian lady is currently the talk of social media after she recently slammed all Nigerian men, calling them fake patriarchs.

Identified as @CO_Chiamaka on twitter, she wrote on her page captioning:

“Nigerian men are fake watered down patriarchs. They want the benefits of patriarchy and feminism. They want their partner to contribute to rent and work and also want her to come back from work and cook for them. Patriarch my foot.”

Her post has since caused reactions on social media.

Read some comments below: