‘Nigerian System Doesn’t Help Graduates, Learn A Skill’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four, Mercy Eke, has encouraged young Nigerians who are still in higher institutions to go out of their way to learn a skill and not rely on formal education.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to share the advice. According to the former video vixen, the Nigerian system has little room to accommodate graduates in the labour market.

This is why the youths have to devise a means to survive regardless of the odds.

Read Also: Mercy Eke Pens Heartfelt Message To Anita Joseph On Her Birthday

In her words:

“If you are in school, try and acquire extra skills to help you Education is not a scam, but the system doesn’t help graduates.”

See her tweet below: