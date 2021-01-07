NIN Registration Suffers Setback As NIMC Workers Down Tools Nationwide

The linking of sim cards with National Identification Number (NIN) has suffered serious setback as the staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) embarked on strike on Thursday.

This industrial action has left thousands of applicants outside their premises nationwide stranded.

The notice of strike was signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael, and its Secretary, Odia Victor.

The labour union in a statement noted that the strike became necessary due to the exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in promotion and poor funding.

They also asked to be paid overtime and given enough tools to work with.

The statement read in part, “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020 and do nothing.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”