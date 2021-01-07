Nude Party: Kaduna Arraigns PDP Spokesman, Others For Attempted Adultery

The Kaduna State Government has arraigned five persons for alleged attempted adultery and organizing a nude party in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

Among those arraigned on Thursday was the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna, Abraham Alberah.

Alberah is also the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the owner of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant – the purported venue of the aborted sex party scheduled to hold on December 27, 2020.

Others were those operating the restaurant, the staff working there, and the customers who organized the party.

The five persons were brought before Magistrate Benjamin Nok of the Magistrate Court sitting in the state capital on allegations of flouting the COVID-19 protocols and acting immorally.

The document containing the charges filed against them stated that the nude party had already begun when policemen arrived at the scene.