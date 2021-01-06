Odunlade Adekola Gifts His Younger Brother A Brand New Car

Popular Nigerian Actor, Odunlade Adekola has gifted his younger brother, Adekola Jethro Oyekanmi a brand new car.

Jethro, who is also an Actor, film editor, and MC showered prayers on him saying his family will not know any sorrow in his life.

The young man then revealed that Odunlade gave him a huge gift three days after New Year.

He took to his official Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

Read what he said below: “What a great gift to start a new year… I started a surprise on the 3rd of January named @karamosurprises and I received a surprise the following day what a mighty God we serve… Before the end of this month you will receive a surprise that people will rejoice with you (amen). Amb. @odunomoadekola will never know sorrow in Jesus name (Amen).”