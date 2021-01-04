‘One Corner’ Singer, Patapaa Spotted Picking Money Sprayed On Him At His Wedding

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Patapaa and his wife
Patapaa and his wife

Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, better known as Patapaa, has fans laughing on social media after he was spotted picking money at his white wedding.

The ‘one corner’ crooner tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Liha Miller on Saturday.

In a video sighted on social media, Patapaa was spotted on the dance floor with his wife. The singer was seen bending down to pick the cash sprayed on them.

The singer also pocketed the money and resumed back to dancing with his wife.

Read Also: ’One Corner’ Crooner, Patapaa Angrily Leaves Event After Failing To Win An Award

Watch the video below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here