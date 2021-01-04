‘One Corner’ Singer, Patapaa Spotted Picking Money Sprayed On Him At His Wedding

Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, better known as Patapaa, has fans laughing on social media after he was spotted picking money at his white wedding.

The ‘one corner’ crooner tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Liha Miller on Saturday.

In a video sighted on social media, Patapaa was spotted on the dance floor with his wife. The singer was seen bending down to pick the cash sprayed on them.

The singer also pocketed the money and resumed back to dancing with his wife.

Watch the video below: