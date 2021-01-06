Prison Officials Afraid Sowore Will Incite Inmates – Agba Jalingo

Journalist, Agba Jalingo, has expressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is afraid of popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that a Magistrate Court in Abuja on Tuesday remanded Sowore and four other activists in Kuje Prison pending the ruling on their bail application on Friday.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and four others were arrested in Abuja on New Year’s Eve for holding a protest against bad governance.

In an interview with PUNCH, Jalingo stated that the Buhari government is afraid of Sowore due to his popularity and actions.

He also condemned the federal government for arresting and reportedly maltreating Sowore for no just reason.

The journalist alleged that the police arrested Sowore and kept him longer than the statutory number of days and still could not bring up a charge.

Jalingo opined that the government harasses innocent citizens who demand a better Nigeria but negotiates with Boko Haram members and bandits who slaughter scores of Nigerians at will.

He said prison officials moved Sowore from the Kuje prison to police custody on Tuesday because they were afraid he would incite other inmates at the facility.

The activist, however, noted that Sowore is not the problem of Nigeria.