Rapper Bella Shmurda Reacts After Being Accused Of Performing On Stage While Drunk (Video)

Budding Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has reacted to an Instablog9ja report that claimed he was highly intoxicated while performing to an audience at an event in Oyo, Ibadan state.

The singer became the topic of discussion on Twitter on Tuesday after a video purportedly showing the moment he performed while intoxicated went viral.

Bella Shmurda High On Drugs Video pic.twitter.com/NKnnPueXsO — HRH King Richard Idasenibo II (@HRHKingrichard) January 6, 2021

Bella Shmurda laughed off the report, noting that he would pay Instablog9ja N100,000 for each post made about him.

This is what Bella Shmurda has to say to Instablog after that post. pic.twitter.com/HAGizEm9ii — Laolao (@itz_laolao) January 5, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Cash App’ hitmaker posted a video which captured the moment he performed at the aforementioned event and he wrote;

“My View of the show at Ibadan..”

https://twitter.com/fineboybella_/status/1346575306241548289?s=21