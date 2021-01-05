Rapper Cardi B Responds After She Was Slammed For Preventing Her Daughter From Listening To Her Music

Popular rapper, Cardi B delivered the perfect response to a tweep, who chastised her for preventing her two-year-old daughter, Kulture from listening to her hit single, “WAP.”

A video trending on social media captures the moment the mother of one was seen listening and dancing to the song, when her two year old daughter, Kulture walked in on her and she immediately paused the music.

Cardi B stops Kulture from hearing 'Wap'😂‼️ pic.twitter.com/2uCFp1e99W — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 4, 2021

The video generated mixed reactions and one web user had a question for the rapper.

The tweep asked the rapper why she had to put a stop to the song when she saw her kid.

The web user wrote;

“So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ?

@iamcardib

AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING”

Quoting the tweet, the rapper noted that her music is strictly for adults and as such, she is responsible for what other children listen to.

In her words;

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

see the exchange below: