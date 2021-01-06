Rapper, CDQ lectures women on relationship

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name, CDQ, recently took to his verified Twitter handle to hand out some nice advice to the ladies on what to do to add more value to their themselves in this year 2021.

The music star advised ladies to change their mindset of going to their man’s house to hang out and make out.

The rapper also advised Ladies to find a way of making money together with their men either by doing business together or any other way instead of taking money from their men.

His post reads:

“My fine fine ladies Victory hand dis is 2021 pls add value to yourself Gem stone don’t be in a group of chics going to a guy’s house with d mindset of hangouts or having sex only… take business to him, share money with him rather than taking from him Happy woman raising one hand Try dis n see how he’ll treat u hence.”