Nengi shares sultry photos to celebrate her 23rd birthday

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, former Big Brother Naija housemate has taken to social media to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Nengi, in her social media post, shared a new pictured to her fans and followers, stating that her birthday this year is a blessing.

She wrote;

“I just crossed another bridge. Now, I’ve come in touch with a new level of happiness. My birthday this year is a blessing I’ve been longing for.

This wonderful day is a route that leads to eternal joy, unfailing strength and good health. My fears are gone and my worries are buried. I dreamt to age this far. Today, it’s all a beautiful reality. Happy birthday to me. It is indeed a new dawn.”

The post has since caused reactions on social media.

