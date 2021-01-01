Reactions As E-money Buckles His Wife’s Shoes (Video)

Popular Igbo billionaire and business man, Emeka Okonkwo popularly recognised as E-Money has got the internet and fans talking and praising him after he was caught on camera bending down to help his wife wear her shoes.

The 39 years old billionaire who is married to Juliet Okonkwo, the Managing Director of 5 star commodity took to his instagram page to share a loved up video of himself in all humbleness bending down to buckle the shoe of his wife.

While sharing the video, E-Money showered his wife, Juliet Okonkwo with sweet and lovely words by calling her “My Wife, My Everything”.

The happiness on her face shows how much she loved the treatment she is getting from her lovely husband.

Emeka Okonkwo “E-MONEY” and Juliet Okonkwo also known as “Mrs E” has been married for 11 years now and the marriage is blessed with 3 kids, all boys.



His family is based in the United Kingdom while E-money is in Nigeria most of the time taking care of business. It is not a problem for the family, however, as he travels to see his wife and sons every other week.

