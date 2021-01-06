Reactions Trail Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumours

Popular showbiz couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly calling it quits after six years of marriage.

The news of their divorce has dominated headlines across the world. According to PageSix, Kardashian has already hired divorce attorney, Laura Wasser for the settlements.

However, TODAY reports that the couple are living separately and they are also receiving counseling.

The duo, who got married in 2014, are blessed with four children; North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Netizens have shared their different sentiments regarding the news.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Words To Mum, Kris Jenner On Her 65th Birthday

See reactions below:

https://twitter.com/rocketsplswin/status/1346617540726960128?s=21

https://twitter.com/peacenamulondo/status/1346752035593592833?s=21