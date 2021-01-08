Reekado Banks Set To Release ‘Speak To Me’ Video Featuring BBNaija’s Brighto, Wathoni

Nigerian musician, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, alias Reekado Banks will be releasing the official music video to his song, ‘Speak To Me’ on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 4 pm WAT.

Taking to Twitter to tease fans with what to expect in the video, the former Mavin Records artist writes:

“Ready? SPEAK TO ME ft @tiwasavage official video tomorrow, 4pm WAT Tag who you recognize in the comments”

The video features BBNaija Lockdown season former housemates, Brighto and Wathoni, as lovers. They also shared the teaser on their pages.

The song features Universal Records artist, Tiwa Savage, and is one of the lead tracks on Banks’ debut EP, ‘Off The Record’.

See his post below: