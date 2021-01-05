Rema Announces Plan To Release New Album

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has announced his plans to release a new album in 2021.

The ‘Woman’ crooner made this known via his official Twitter page. He wrote:

“Bangers all year. Album, yes.”

He also shared a picture of firecrackers, popularly known as Bangers, beside a stereo amplifier and captioned it:

Information Nigeria recalls the Mavin Records artist, who recently released his new single ‘Peace of Mind’, shared how he lost his brother to Nigeria’s poor healthcare system. The award winning hitmaker let out his pain over the loss.

See his tweets below: