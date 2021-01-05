Reactions As Pictures Of Kiddwaya And His Brothers Emerge Online

Kiddwaya and his other 3 brothers are really handsome. Most of them looks like their father, Terry Waya. The boys are really living their best life since their father is a billionaire. Looking at the four of them, one will notice Kiddwaya and Daniel looks more handsome and richer than the rest of them.

The Ex housemate of the big brother Naija show is really doing well for himself since he left the big brother house. He has been living an extravagant life, he recently travelled to Dubai and has been having fun and meeting relevant people. Kiddwaya and the Dad spent their Christmas in Dubai and it seems Kiddwaya is more closer than the Dad more than the other boys.

Kiddwaya recently released the Episode 2 of his “Kiddwaya Entertainment” on his YouTube channel. The video was all about live, lifestyle and love and trust me it’s very interesting to watch. His fans has been commending him since he released that video and many can’t wait for the release of Episode 3.

After the pictures of Kiddwaya and his brothers was released online, many fans spotted Daniel, the one on Red top as the most handsome of them all. Although, some said Kiddwaya is more handsome, but majority believes Daniel is the most handsome.

See the pictures of them here;

Take a look at the screenshots of some Reactions below;





