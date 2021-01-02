Rihanna’s New Year Resolution Sparks Memories Of BBNaija’s Brighto

The New Year Resolution shared by American pop singer, Rihanna, has sparked memories of ex-BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Brighto.

The global superstar took to her Twitter page to share pictures of herself in a wrapped swimsuit after a bath in the pool.

She wrote as caption:

“new year’s resolution: apply the pressure”

Nigerian singer, Praiz, quoted her tweet and wrote:

“BrightO don dey advice Rihanna.”

It will be recalled that Brighto became famous while in the Big Brother House for his advice to his co-housemates that they should apply pressure.

The housemates who had issues with unrequited love always went to Brighto for advice who would in turn tell them to apply pressure.

See the tweet below: