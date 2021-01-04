Second Wave: No Fresh Lockdown, Says Lai Mohammed

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has insisted that there won’t be another lockdown despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister made this known while speaking at a conference in Lagos on Monday.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to adhere to all protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister said, “On the issue of lockdown, I don’t think there is any time when the Federal Government has said it is going to have a second lockdown. However, the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians are not adhering to the basic Covid-19 protocols of wearing face masks, or practicising social distancing, of washing hands, of ensuring that they do gather in large numbers.

“If we do not do these, the surge will continue and with the new strain of Covid-19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Federal Government will continue to insist and encourage Nigerians to please obey the Covid-19 protocols.

“The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of a second lockdown but we want to call on Nigerians to help us, help themselves and help the economy, by adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols.”