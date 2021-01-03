Photos From Burial Of Tunde Thomas As FCMB Releases Official Statement















Mr Tunde’s soul is now with the Almighty God while the wife is yet to be located from any source. The wife Moyo Thomas was said to have relocated to US with her two kids that belong to the FCMB Manager, Mr Adam Nuru.





Photos: Mr Tunde Thomas and Kids

However, the First City Monumental Bank (FCMB) Board has released its official statement regarding the case of one of their Manager and regarded the case as ‘Unethical conduct’. The bank said it is conducting its own investigation to get to the root of the matter. See the official statement below:

Recall that over 1000 petitions by the friends and families of the deceased as been sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requesting the apex bank to sack the said bank manager.

Photos: FCMB Manager, Mr Adam Nuru

Photo: Tunde and his wife Moyo

It is so sad that Mr Tunde Thomas will lost his life due to heartbreak from the love of his life. Nigerians reacted to his burial as screenshots below:











