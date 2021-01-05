SERAP Seeks UN Intervention Over Detention Of Sowore, Others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the United Nations (UN) over the “detention, torture and other ill-treatment of Omoyele Sowore and four other activists.”

Recall that a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of Sowore, Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the consideration of their bail applications on Tuesday.

The activists were arrested on New Year’s Eve by the Abuja Police Command for holding a protest against bad governance.

However, SERAP in a statement on Tuesday by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that the organisation has sent a complaint to Chairman/Rapporteur of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, José Guevara Bermúdez.

In the complaint dated 4 January 2021, SERAP said the detention of the activists constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of their liberty because it does not have any legal justification.

SERAP said: “The Working Group should request the Nigerian authorities to withdraw the bogus charges against Mr. Sowore and four other activists and to immediately and unconditionally release them,” part of the statement read.