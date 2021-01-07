‘She Showed Love Until It Was Reciprocated’ – Khafi Reacts As Nicki Minaj Follows Tacha On Instagram

Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, has reacted to her best friend, Tacha, being followed by American rap star, Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

The former BBNaija Pepper Dem season housemate, who recently announced her marriage to co-star Gedoni Ekpata, shared Tacha’s journey with Nicki Minaj on her Twitter page.

According to the actress and vlogger, Tacha continued to show love to Nicki Minaj until the global superstar finally reciprocated the gesture. Therefore, Tacha has every right to celebrate this moment.

Her tweet reads:

“I remember when T was responding to Nicki Q&A on Twitter and loads of people were laughing saying she got aired. But my relentless sis continued showing love till it was reciprocated!! This life is really what you make of it!! Celebrate EVERYTHING.”

See her tweet below:

https://twitter.com/KhafiKareem/status/1346603963446136834?s=20