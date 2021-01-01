Shehu Sani Names Heroes Of Year 2020

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the year 2020 had four heroes in Nigeria.

According to Sani, the security operatives who died fighting banditry and terrorism in the country are heroes of the past year.

He also described the victims of insecurity as heroes of the year 2020.

Sani also described health workers who sacrificed and risked their lives fighting COVID-19 as heroes of the year 2020.

The #EndSARS protesters who demanded the scrapping of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) rounded up the list of heroes for year 2020 according to the former lawmaker from Kaduna.

He wrote:

“There were 4 heroes of the year 2020; The military, policemen & vigilantes who laid their lives in the battle against Banditry & terrorism. The Victims of insecurity.The Medics who sacrificed or risked their lives for #COVID & The #EndSARs protesters who challenged the establishment.”