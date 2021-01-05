Shehu Sani Reacts To Increase Of Electricity Tariff

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-

Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the latest increase of electricity tariff.

Recall that it was reported that the federal government on Tuesday increased the tariffs paid for electricity by Nigerians, this time by about 50 per cent.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it was embarking on the hike considering the changes in inflation rate, foreign exchange, generation capacity and gas prices, among others.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker wrote:

“Reducing the cost of data and increasing the tariff of electricity. What you saved from Brother Pantami you give to Brother Saleh.”

 

 

 

