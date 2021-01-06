Singer Paul Okoye Finally Recovers From Coronavirus (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, who is now known as Rudeboy of the defunct music duo P-Square, has recovered from Coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer became the latest celebrity to fall victim to the deadly disease.

The singer had taken to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share his harrowing experience with COVID-19 after testing positive.

Well, the singer has announced that he is now free of the disease. Rudeboy disclosed on Wednesday via his Instagram story that he finally retested negative for the disease after 11 days.

The father of three joyfully extended his heartfelt gratitude to God after he made a full recovery.

Read Also: Singer Paul Okoye Tests Positive For COVID-19

See his post below: