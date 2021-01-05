Singer Paul Okoye Tests Positive For COVID-19

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the “reason with me” crooner shared the news of his diagnosis as he urged his fans to stay safe.

The singer wrote;

“ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe some will say “experience is the best teacher oh well , the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now sh*t is not funny ….. worst sickness ever!!! …… y’all better be careful out there if you like believe me , if you like don’t believe me you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance Goodluck God help us all”

Read Also: Paul Okoye Mocks Wizkid, Timaya, Runtown As They Sleep On Private Jet (Video)

See his post below: