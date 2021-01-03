Singer Simi Reacts After Troll Compares Nicki Minaj And Cardi B’s Kids

Nigerian singer, Simi lost her cool after a tweep compared the offsprings of both international rappers, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nicki Minaj, on Saturday, had blessed her Instagram feed with the face of her three-months old son.

Taking to Twitter, a lady, identified as Jasmine, shared an image of Cardi B’s daughter, followed by a greater than sign and a photo of Nicki Minaj’s son.

The lady, who made the comparison, also stated that that Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture has ended Nicki Minaj’s son.

In her words;

“we can all agree that Kulture ended him”, she tweeted.

Irked by the tweet, Simi lampooned the troll. The mother of one noted that people prefer to hide their children’s faces because of sick-minded people parading on social media.

The singer tweeted;

“Why are they hiding their baby?”

because some of you people are fucking sick and deserve slaps everyday. No boundaries. No sense. Disgusting POS.

“Some times i really hate social media. Goodnight.”

See the post below: