Singer Simi reacts to artwork made for her by a fan

A young Nigerian artist, who is also a fan of popular singer Simisola Kosoko, known as Simi has made a beautiful artwork for the music entertainer.

The artist, Benjamin Ekott, posted the drawing on his Twitter page and tagged Simi where he wrote;

“@SympLySimi A beautiful and fantastic new year to you, friends and family. Courtesy: Alberto”

The art caught the attention of many Twitter users and sparked mixed reactions on the Internet.

According to the Joromi crooner, while reacting to the artwork asked: “who is this oh?”.

Who is this oh https://t.co/BUcgZRyzDQ — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 2, 2021

Some fans were of the opinion that the artwork doesn’t in any way resemble Simi.

One particular fan stated that the artiste should be applauded because it’s not easy to come up with a beautiful design.

