Singer Simi Uses Her Daughter’s Leg As Microphone

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has left her fans with melted hearts after she shared an adorable video which sees her using her daughter’s leg as a microphone.

In the video made available on Instagram, the singer was seen singing her heart out while her daughter, Adejare’s leg served as the mike.

Information Nigeria reported on Sunday that the singer, who has managed to keep her daughter away from the prying eyes of the public, lost her cool after a tweep compared the offsprings of both international rappers, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The singer schooled the tweep as she noted that people prefer to hide their children’s faces because of sick-minded people parading on social media.

Watch the adorable video of the singer and her daughter below: