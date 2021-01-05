‘Sleeping Around Doesn’t Automatically Make You Rich’ – Filmmaker Hg2 Tells Ladies

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Olaolu Akorede Olabode, better known as Hg2, has advised ladies that sleeping around does not automatically confer wealth on them.

The music video director shared this advice via his official Twitter page. His advice comes as a rebuttal to Bobrisky’s viral advice that staying faithful and being a good girl is a recipe for perpetual poverty.

The filmmaker added that more ladies should work on themselves and not rely on a man for their success.

Read Also: HG2Films CEO, Olaolu Akorede Debunk Rumour Of Allegedly Poisoning Of Pregnant Girlfriend

In his words:

“Sleeping around doesn’t automatically make you rich and staying loyal to a guy doesn’t make you a broke lady. Why must your been rich or broke be attached to a man? What stops you from working on yourself by yourself! This is 2021 don’t be mislead! Believe in yourself!!!”

See his tweet below: