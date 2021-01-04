Sowore, Four Others Arraigned Over New Year’s Eve Protest

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arraigned human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and his colleagues before the Wuse Magistrate Court.

Recall that on New Year, InformationNG reported that Sowore and his colleagues; Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter, and Kimrere, were arrested for leading a peaceful protest on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, Sowore and his colleagues were arraigned despite calls from several rights groups condemning the arrest and detention of the activists.

The activists, however, denied the charges.

“We are currently at the Magistrate court n Wuse Zone 2 with a broken nose. Police want us sent to prison after five days in cruel detention.

“Just rest assured we are solid and undaunted until full liberation is attained! #RevolutionNow