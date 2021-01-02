Stop Bagging Enemies Here And There, There’s Only One Life – Tacha Tells Mercy Eke

BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has taken a swipe at an obvious target while advising people to stop making enmity everywhere.

The self-styled Queen of Titans threw this sub in a tweet she posted on her official Twitter page on Saturday, January 2, 2020.

Her sub is coming amid Twitter backlashes on Mercy Eke by fans who dragged her for not celebrating Nengi on her 23rd birthday yesterday.

According to Tacha, she does not seem to understand why people make life look difficult and tough when it is actually simple.

To whomever it is concerned, Tacha advised that people stop bagging enemies here and there as there is only one life full of vanity to live.

In her words, “Life’s really so simple.. People just deliberately make it so tough.

Bagging enemies here and there! This life is really just one oh, there’s nothing inside. Just Leave and Breath ”

Life’s really so simple.. People just deliberately make it so tough.

Bagging enemies here and there! This life is really just one oh, there’s nothing inside. Just Leave and Breath✌🏽 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) January 2, 2021

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria