‘Stop Travelling To The East For Christmas’ – Singer Chike Tells Fans

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, simply known as Chike, has stated that it is primitive to travel to the East for Christmas in December.

The singer and actor wrote in a now-deleted tweet that has generated mixed reactions on Twitter that travelling to the East during the festive period for the sole purpose of celebrating Christmas in the village can cost a person their life.

He advised that people who want to travel should pick a better time because the roads are usually busy during the yuletide season.

“Stop traveling to the damn East just coz it’s Christmas! Is it Worth your life???? Stop that primitive behavior. The roads are busy! Pick some other damn time! Plan. Learn! Learn! Fuvking Learn!“, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: