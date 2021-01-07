Sultan’s JNI Tackles Kukah, Says Christmas Sermon Targets Islam

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam attacked the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, over his Christmas day message.

The group accused the cleric of targeting his message at Islam and Muslims in the country.

Recall that Bishop Kukah in his Christmas message had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

However, on Wednesday in Kaduna, a statement titled, ‘Press release on Reverend Kukah’s Christmas homily,’ and authored by the JNI’s Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, described Kukah’s message as “irresponsible and seditious.”

The statement reads partly, “Though the message is disguised as a political hogwash to deceive the innocent, there is no doubt that it was a poisoned arrow fired at the heart of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria, hence the need for this intervention.

“The Bishop statement was a prepared address considering the occasion and the audience; one cannot but agree that it was a calculated attempt to insult Islam which is typical of him.

“His veiled insinuation that Muslims have a pool of violence to draw from is disgusting, disheartening, as well as condemnable.

“Responsibly, Christmas homilies should come with messages of hope, unity, mercy, forgiveness of the Supreme Being and resilience through prayers, especially in this trying time.

“The Bishop’s message was however a clear deviation from well-established norm across the globe.”