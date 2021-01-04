Surround Yourself With Good Energy This Year – Tolani Baj

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tolani Baj, is all about good energy and vibes in the new year.
The reality TV star shared a short video of herself dancing in a club as she looked radiant and stunning in a gown.
She wrote that this is the year for everyone to do away with negative energy and bad vibes, adding that prayer is also essential.
In her words:
“Cheers to a prosperous 2021 Surround yourself with good energy, knock off things on your do-list & always remember to stay prayed up. #HappyNewYear”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Tolani Baj Gives Advice To Heartbroken Ladies
Information Nigeria recalls the A&R specialist was not spared from backlash after she used the feminine pronoun for controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.
See her post below:
Cheers to a prosperous 2021🎊
Surround yourself with good energy, knock off things on your do-list & always remember to stay prayed up.
#HappyNewYear ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vA7pdXk6GJ
— TBAJ (@tolanibaj) January 2, 2021