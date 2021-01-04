Surround Yourself With Good Energy This Year – Tolani Baj

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tolani Baj, is all about good energy and vibes in the new year.

The reality TV star shared a short video of herself dancing in a club as she looked radiant and stunning in a gown.

She wrote that this is the year for everyone to do away with negative energy and bad vibes, adding that prayer is also essential.

In her words:

“Cheers to a prosperous 2021 Surround yourself with good energy, knock off things on your do-list & always remember to stay prayed up. #HappyNewYear”

Information Nigeria recalls the A&R specialist was not spared from backlash after she used the feminine pronoun for controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.

See her post below: