Take care of youths or they will rise against your government – Father Mbaka tells Buhari

Spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Father Ejike Mbaka has revealed to President Muhammadu Buhari what the Holy Spirit told him.

According to the cleric, the Holy Spirit of God asked him to warn the Buhari-led administration “to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicizing their (youths’) condition.”

He added that the youth will rise against the government if it does not cater to their needs.

Mbaka stated this while speaking at his church during the 2020 crossover service.

In his words:

“The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicizing their (youths’) condition. That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.

Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system. Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible, that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government”

He also added that the end of politicians who loot the treasury is coming soon.

“I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in the political circle because they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough.

Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandizement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future.

They have kidnapped the opportunities meant for the youths, kidnapped the nation’s wealth and jobs meant for the youths. They have kidnapped a lot of infrastructure development.” he said

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria