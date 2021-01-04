TECNO Amazes Its SPARK Consumers with the Upgraded SPARK 5 Pro Smartphone

Lagos, Nigeria. 2nd of January, 2021. – Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has just unveiled a new device under its Spark flagship.

Smartphones have become an important part of everyone’s daily lives. However, as smartphone companies have improved on their devices over time, rising costs have put these modern smartphones out of most people’s reach. Nevertheless, consumers have increased expectations of their smartphones – without necessarily wanting to upend their savings. This is what the problem the brand is proffering solution to with the new Spark 5 Pro.

With the Spark 5 Pro, TECNO is providing consumers with cutting-edge and premium features at a cost-effective price. Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager TECNO said;

With its latest smartphone, Spark 5 Pro, TECNO has once again designed a product that delivers premium experience and a power-packed performance. For the young, urban, aspirational consumer, the Spark 5 Pro combines the latest in technology breakthroughs while allowing them to not only share their photos and videos across their social media channels but also have enough memory for saving their best memories with ease.

He further added that:

The Spark 5 Pro comes out of the box with TECNO’s big memory, 128 + 4 GB. The device also has a unique AI powered camera system that differentiates it from any other device in its category. For consumers wanting a stylish smartphone that provides outstanding camera capabilities, pro performance, and long-lasting battery life, the SPARK 5 Pro will give you a big value.



Unmatched Camera Features

Equipped with a 16-megapixel rear AI Quad camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, SPARK 5 Pro brings quality in image and video creation. The cameras at the back consist of a primarycamera, a camera that captures depth of field, AI lens for edge detection in portraits, face recognition, and colour profile enhancements. Spark 5 Pro also as a macro lens for photographing small subjects at very close distances as well as a slow-motion feature to bring consumers a brand-newphotography experience.

Long Lasting Battery

Building upon the Spark 5’s battery performance, the Spark 5 Pro packs a punch with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, so that consumers can run powerful applications and multiple tabs without the need to constantly recharge.

Sleek Design

SPARK 5 Pro comes in four colour options of Seabed Blue, Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange and Cloud white. The finishing, the material and the device’s sparkly look makes it unique and beautiful. The backing of the TECNO Spark 5 Pro is also made of polycarbonate (glassy material), giving it a premium and elegant look and feel.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com