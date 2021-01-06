Let Me Change You And Your Teams Life – Kiddwaya Blasts Ozo

A clout chaser is also a person that only hangs with certain people or deliberately starts beef with people on social media to gain popularity.

Clout essentially refers to the power of social influence a person holds. Those who actively seek clout, even if it negatively impacts other people, are deemed clout chasers.

Some of the most notable celebrities have built their fame off of controversy clout chaser.

Nigerian entrepreneur who participated at the 2020 BBNaija Season 5 reality TV show, tagged “Lockdown”, Ozoemena Chukwu, took to his Twitter account to reply his former fellow housemate Kiddwaya who tweeted saying:

“Load up the artillery. We are going to war 🔫”

Ozo tweeted in reply saying:

“Wahala be like clout chaser”

To this Kiddwaya replied saying:

“Tell your boss to fly you out to Dubai. Let me change you and your teams life.”

