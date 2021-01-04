“That Hug From Dorathy Broke My Heart” – Prince Recounts Eviction From BBNaija Show

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Prince recently reminisced about his eviction from the highly-coveted show.

A Twitter user had shared an image that captured the moment Dorathy hugged Prince from behind hours before he was asked to leave the house.

The image seemed to have unearthed some forgotten emotions as Prince revealed that the hug broke his heart into a million pieces.

Reminiscing about his untimely departure from the show, the reality TV star mentioned that if he had turned to face Dorathy then he would have broke down at that spot.

In his words;

“This hug right here broke my heart into a million pieces … if I had turned … wailing for occur See-no-evil monkeyFace with tears of joy,” he wrote.

See his tweet below: