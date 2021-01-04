“That Hug From Dorathy Broke My Heart” – Prince Recounts Eviction From BBNaija Show

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Prince and Dorathy
Prince and Dorathy

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Prince recently reminisced about his eviction from the highly-coveted show.

A Twitter user had shared an image that captured the moment Dorathy hugged Prince from behind hours before he was asked to leave the house.

The image seemed to have unearthed some forgotten emotions as Prince revealed that the hug broke his heart into a million pieces.

Reminiscing about his untimely departure from the show, the reality TV star mentioned that if he had turned to face Dorathy then he would have broke down at that spot.

In his words;

“This hug right here broke my heart into a million pieces … if I had turned … wailing for occur See-no-evil monkeyFace with tears of joy,” he wrote.

Read Also: Fans Excited As Dorathy Meets Prince’s Parents

See his tweet below:

The tweet
The tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here