There Has Been No Increase In Electricity Tariffs, Says Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has stated that contrary to reports, the Federal Government didn’t increase electricity tariffs.

He, however, explained that government adjusted some bands for users to pay what they are supposed to pay.

The minister stated this on Tuesday night while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the regulator again increased electricity tariffs payable by power consumers across the country.

The commission stated that the 14.9 per cent inflation rate rise in November 2020 and foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020 caused the recent tariff adjustment.

He aslo revealed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) did not consult him or other members of the committee working on the new electricity tariffs regime before the announcement on Tuesday.

“We are still in the process of carrying out our assignment, we have not finished and when I saw the story this morning, I consulted members of the team and they said it is not correct. There has been no increase in tariff,” he said on Tuesday.