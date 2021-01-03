“There Is Difference Between Being Popular And Icon” – Crossdresser James Brown

Budding internet sensation, James Brown has enlightened his social media followers on the difference “between being popular and being an icon.”

According to the crossdresser, icons are people that work hard on their crafts and light the path for others to follow while people, who are popular, are simply attention seekers.

In his words;

“There is a difference between being popular and being an icon.

Icons are people that work on their content showing a part to follow e.g Whitney Houston, Genevieve Nnaji, Micheal Jackson Randy Barbato the founder of Rupaul’s Drag race

……………..

While popular people are just attention seekers E.g Dey Plenty on that table

I WANT TO BE AN ICON

So help me God”

Read Also: “No Matter How Long I Crossdress, I Will Always Be A Man” – James Brown

See the post below: