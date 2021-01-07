There’ll Be Orderly Transition On January 20 —Trump

United States President, Donald Trump, has expressed that there will be an orderly transition of power on January 20th.

Trump made this known in a statement on Thursday after the US Congress affirmed the electoral victory of former Vice President, Joe Biden.

President Trump said the decision “represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history.”

The statement reads: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”