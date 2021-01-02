Third Mainland Bridge To Be Opened February

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, the Third Mainland Bridge would be opened fully to vehicular traffic in February.

Oladeinde made this known on Friday in an interview with PUNCH.

He revealed that the rehabilitation of the bridge had to be pushed from January 2021 to February due to the effect of the #EndSARS protests.

He said, “It was supposed to be January but it is now February 2021. It has been moved by a month.

“The first phase is finished, the second phase has started.”