Twitter Users Bash Tolanibaj for calling Bobrisky a ‘woman’

By
Information Nigeria
-

Tolani Shobajo, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, known as Tolani Baj, was on Friday knocked by Twitter users for referring to crossdresser Bobrisky as a woman.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality star wrote:

I met Bobrisky🥵🥵
I love her☺️☺️

Post below:

A lot of people reacted as she addressed the cross-dresser as a she.

One miss Mo’s Glam on Twitter said they are sick for referring him as a she.

See more reactions below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here