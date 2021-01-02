Twitter Users Bash Tolanibaj for calling Bobrisky a ‘woman’

Tolani Shobajo, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, known as Tolani Baj, was on Friday knocked by Twitter users for referring to crossdresser Bobrisky as a woman.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality star wrote:

I met Bobrisky🥵🥵

I love her☺️☺️

A lot of people reacted as she addressed the cross-dresser as a she.

One miss Mo’s Glam on Twitter said they are sick for referring him as a she.

