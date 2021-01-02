Twitter Users Bash Tolanibaj for calling Bobrisky a ‘woman’

Tolani Shobajo, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, known as Tolani Baj, was on Friday knocked by Twitter users for referring to crossdresser Bobrisky as a woman.
Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality star wrote:
I met Bobrisky🥵🥵
I love her☺️☺️
Post below:
— TBAJ (@tolanibaj) January 1, 2021
A lot of people reacted as she addressed the cross-dresser as a she.
One miss Mo’s Glam on Twitter said they are sick for referring him as a she.
See more reactions below:
