Toyin Abraham Reacts As ‘Fate Of Alakada’ Ranks 3rd Highest Grossing Movie Of 2020

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is over the moon with excitement as her movie, ‘Fate of Alakada’ ranks third on the overall list of top ten highest-grossing movies of 2020.

The award-winning movie star cum filmmaker shared the list on her Instagram page as she expressed gratitude for the success of the Kayode Kasum-directed flick.

She wrote:

“Yipeeee!!! 💃💃💃Guys! I’m so happy to return to this great news after a long flight. OMG! Fate of Alakada ranked 3rd on the list of highest grossing movies of 2020 with all these top Hollywood films on the list. I just want to say a very big thank you to God whom all praise is due, my team, my ever loyal fans, Toyintitans and to everybody who made this happen by going to the cinemas tirelessly! Ẹsé mo dúpẹ́ ó! I love you guys much! God bless you all! ❤️😘 2021, let’s do more!🥂😘”

See her post below: